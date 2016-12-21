Snow blankets Inland Northwest on New Year's Day
While some spent the day recovering from New Years Eve festivities on Sunday, homeowners also had to put in some work shoveling a fresh batch of snow. In east Spokane, Lorraine White came out right after the snow stopped falling to get the big job out of the way.
