Snoop effect? Local pot shop sees sales jump after rapper's visit - Fri, 13 Jan 2017 PST
After a December visit by rapper Snoop Dogg, Royal's Cannabis marijuana store in Spokane saw sales increase 10.6 percent over November. The owners of Spokane retail pot shop Royal's Cannabis may have money on the mind after a visit in December by rapper Snoop Dogg.
