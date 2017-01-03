Shots fired at minivan in Spokane

Shots fired at minivan in Spokane

14 hrs ago Read more: KHQ-TV Spokane

A Spokane County sheriff's deputy will not be charged in the death of a 15-year-old bicyclist in Spokane Valley in 2014. The Spokane County Prosecutor's Office said Monday that while new evidence showed there was a "high likelihood" Deputy Joe Bodman hit Ryan Holyk in his police vehicle, no charges would be filed.

