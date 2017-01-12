Shea accuses KXLY of "fake news," poi...

Shea accuses KXLY of "fake news," points to story KXLY didn't run

Controversial Spokane Valley politician Matt Shea accused KXLY4 of spreading "fake news" on Saturday, though the news in question was never reported by KXLY4. The 4th Legislative District representative posted on his Facebook page , accusing KXLY4 of lying about a bill he proposed to repeal Initiative 594.

