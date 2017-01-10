School closures and delays
Here are the school closures and delays we have so far: Just Imagine Early Learning Center CLOSED Lind-Ritzville Cooperative Schools 2-Hour Delay Orchard Prairie Elementary School 2-Hour Delay Othello School District 2-Hour Delay Reardan-Edwall School District 2-Hour Delay Riverside School District 2-Hour Delay Spokane Public Schools Bus Delays: Elementary School 30 Minutes Late, Middle School 1 Hour Late, High School On Time Warden School District 2-Hour Delay Pomeroy School District 2-Hour Delay Sprague-Lamont School District 2-Hour Delay For the most up-to-date list, click here: http://www.khq.com/story/7254841/school-closures-delays SPOKANE, Wash. - Cold weather, snow and ice on the roadways are causing some school delays this morning.
