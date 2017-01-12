School Closures and Delays
Asotin - Anatone SD / 2 Hrs. Late Clarkston SD / 2 Hr. Delay Ephrata School District CLOSED Lewiston School District 2-Hour Delay Lind-Ritzville Cooperative Schools 2-Hour Delay Moses Lake Christian Academy CLOSED Moses Lake School District CLOSED Nespelem School District 2-Hour Delay Spokane Public Schools Bus Delays: Elementary School 30 Minutes Late, Middle School 1 Hour Late, High School On Time St. Rose's School CLOSED Warden School District 2-Hour Delay, No AM Preschool Soap Lake SD / 2 Hr.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.
Add your comments below
Spokane Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Student-led Little Guardians fight bullying in ...
|Tue
|Error
|13
|Snow berms tough adversaries for Spokane residents
|Dec 27
|MarianR
|1
|One arrested for murder of Michelle Kitterman (Apr '09)
|Dec '16
|Aqua Net
|42
|Considering relocation to Spokane. What's it li... (Feb '07)
|Nov '16
|Luke
|38
|Spokane nursing assistant, the victim of a brut...
|Nov '16
|NotSurprised
|1
|Donald Trump for President
|Nov '16
|The Truth
|1
|Sick need to get well.
|Nov '16
|Cahdhaze
|4
Find what you want!
Search Spokane Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC