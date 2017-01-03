'Pussyhats' project has crafters across the country knitting hats ...

Jenny Love has been knitting cat-eared "Pussyhats" for participants in the Women's March on Washington to wear, as part of a national project by crafters. More than 100,000 people have signed up to attend the Women's March on Washington the day after Donald Trump's inauguration, but Spokane is joining cities around the country that are hosting their own marches for those who can't travel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.