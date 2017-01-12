Police searching for Mississippi man accused of relationship with...

Police searching for Mississippi man ...

Police are searching for a man they believe drove to Spokane from Mississippi to have a relationship with a 15-year-old girl he met online. Kevin W. Kiowski, 24, is wanted on a warrant for communicating with a minor for immoral purposes.

