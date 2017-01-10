Packed City Council adopts ordinance prohibiting religious registry in Spokane
Throughout President Trump's campaign he tossed around the idea of a Muslim registry. On Monday night that topic packed The Spokane City Council chambers to discuss whether the city would listen if the federal government requires one in the future.
