One killed in Spokane Valley house fire

One killed in Spokane Valley house fire

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: KHQ-TV Spokane

It was a nightmare come to life for one Spokane woman as she sat in her car that was on fire feeling helpless. Kimberly Novak was on her way back home from a quick trip to the store to get ice cream when she drove over an icy patch that had refrozen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Spokane Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News So. Idaho county bans residents from owning Pit... (Apr '07) 22 hr Bullylover 77
News Unvaccinated students forced to stay home due t... Jan 17 LIFELONG IMMUNITY 1
News Student-led Little Guardians fight bullying in ... Jan 10 Error 13
News Snow berms tough adversaries for Spokane residents Dec 27 MarianR 1
News One arrested for murder of Michelle Kitterman (Apr '09) Dec '16 Aqua Net 42
Considering relocation to Spokane. What's it li... (Feb '07) Nov '16 Luke 38
News Spokane nursing assistant, the victim of a brut... Nov '16 NotSurprised 1
See all Spokane Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Spokane Forum Now

Spokane Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Spokane Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Spokane, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,466 • Total comments across all topics: 278,172,890

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC