One dead in house fire in Peck, Idaho

One person is dead after a house fire in Peck, Idaho. According to the Nez Perce County Sheriff's Office, the fire started just after 5pm on Sunday evening at a home on Park St. One of the homeowners was attempting to start a fire in their wood stove using an accelerant when the fire got out of control.

