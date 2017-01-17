Nodland Cellars sells downtown Spokan...

Nodland Cellars sells downtown Spokane tasting room - Tue, 17 Jan 2017 PST

Nodland Cellars has sold its downtown Spokane tasting room in the Chronicle Building, according to owner and winemaker Tim Nodland. "It was a grand run, it immediately took off gangbusters, and we had a lot of fun," he wrote in a wine club newsletter Tuesday morning.

