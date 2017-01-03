New Spokane County mumps cases prompt free vaccine clinic - Thu, 05 Jan 2017 PST

Pediatrician Charles Goodman poses for photo with the MMR vaccine, an immunization vaccine against measles, mumps, and rubella at his practice in Northridge, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 29, 2015. Nine people in Spokane County have been diagnosed with mumps, prompting the Spokane Regional Health District to offer a free vaccination clinic Jan. 11. Free measles, mumps and rubella vaccines will be available for all ages Jan. 11 from 3-7 p.m. at the Salvation Army Community Center, 223 E. Nora Ave. The clinic is sponsored by Walgreens and the Salvation Army.

