Neighborhood evacuated after shots fi...

Neighborhood evacuated after shots fired call

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: KHQ-TV Spokane

The Spokane Regional Health District is currently focused on stopping the spread of the Mumps virus, and KHQ Local News Reporter Joe McHale got a behind-the-scenes look at where doctors and researchers are working to do that. A crack team of seven health experts and doctors work together inside a small office at the district headquarters to fight a common enemy: The mumps.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Spokane Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Unvaccinated students forced to stay home due t... Tue LIFELONG IMMUNITY 1
News Student-led Little Guardians fight bullying in ... Jan 10 Error 13
News Snow berms tough adversaries for Spokane residents Dec 27 MarianR 1
News One arrested for murder of Michelle Kitterman (Apr '09) Dec '16 Aqua Net 42
Considering relocation to Spokane. What's it li... (Feb '07) Nov '16 Luke 38
News Spokane nursing assistant, the victim of a brut... Nov '16 NotSurprised 1
Donald Trump for President Nov '16 The Truth 1
See all Spokane Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Spokane Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Spokane County was issued at January 19 at 3:08AM PST

Spokane Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Spokane Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Spokane, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,063 • Total comments across all topics: 278,048,415

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC