Melting snow will stress Spokane's in-progress stormwater system - Sat, 14 Jan 2017 PST
The National Weather Service is predicting 1.64 inches of precipitation in Spokane and 1.94 inches in Coeur d'Alene, initially falling as 3 to 4 inches of snow and then changing to sleet, freezing rain or rain on Monday night and Tuesday. Temperatures will warm up by next week to a high near 44 on Wednesday, the weather service says.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Spokane Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Student-led Little Guardians fight bullying in ...
|Jan 10
|Error
|13
|Snow berms tough adversaries for Spokane residents
|Dec 27
|MarianR
|1
|One arrested for murder of Michelle Kitterman (Apr '09)
|Dec '16
|Aqua Net
|42
|Considering relocation to Spokane. What's it li... (Feb '07)
|Nov '16
|Luke
|38
|Spokane nursing assistant, the victim of a brut...
|Nov '16
|NotSurprised
|1
|Donald Trump for President
|Nov '16
|The Truth
|1
|Sick need to get well.
|Nov '16
|Cahdhaze
|4
Find what you want!
Search Spokane Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC