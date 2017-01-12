Man shot, killed by Spokane police of...

Man shot, killed by Spokane police officer on lower South Hill early Sunday - Sun, 15 Jan 2017 PST

A man was shot and killed by a Spokane Police officer early Sunday after the man had brandished a knife at an officer earlier. According to a news release, an officer stopped "a suspicious suspect" near Ninth Avenue and Adams Street at about 12:30 a.m. "Shortly after stopping the subject, the officer notified responding backup officers the subject had pulled a knife on him and was fleeing on foot," the release said.

