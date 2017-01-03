Man robs two Spokane credit unions - Tue, 03 Jan 2017 PST

Man robs two Spokane credit unions - ...

Man robs two Spokane credit unions

The first robbery was reported at the Alaska Credit Union inside the Safeway at 933 E. Mission Ave. just before 11 a.m. The man reportedly handed a teller a note that said he had a weapon and demanded cash. While police were investigating that robbery, a second occurred at the Alaska Credit Union inside the Safeway at 2507 W. Wellesley Ave. He handed the teller a note that said he had a weapon and demanded cash.

