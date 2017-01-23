Man randomly attacked with a knife in downtown Spokane - Tue, 24 Jan 2017 PST
Sometime before 10 p.m. Monday, a man was walking near the intersection of Riverside and Howard when Logan Ortiz, 21, approached him and, "without warning," pulled a knife out his waistband and struck the man in the mouth with the end of the knife, chipping his tooth, court documents state. A passerby attempted to help, but, according to court documents, Ortiz knocked that person to the ground and "started stomping on him."
