Macy's, Bon Marche inspire new name for downtown Spokane building...

The former Macy's building in downtown Spokane has a new name. After about 300 different names were submitted via a contest to name it, Centennial Properties said on Thursday the iconic building would now be called "The M." "The M is simple, but acknowledges the past Bon Marche and Macy's, as well as the building's location on Main Street," Betsy Cowles, president of the Cowles Company, told a group of city leaders Thursday at a Rotary Club meeting held at the Spokane Club.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.