Law suggests protection for drivers who 'accidentally' hit pedestrians in North Dakota

Written by Krista Nagle, Khq Local News Should drivers be cleared on all charges if they accidentally hit a pedestrian wrongfully in a roadway? At least one North Dakota lawmaker thinks so. Keith Kempenich is a North Dakota State Representative who has presented a law that will protect drivers who unintentionally hit pedestrians or protesters who are wrongfully in roadways.

