Judge hints at trial for lawsuit on harsh CIA interrogation

" Psychologists who designed the CIA's harsh interrogation methods for the war on terror want a lawsuit from three former detainees dismissed, but a federal judge said Thursday that he was inclined to allow it to move to a trial that was expected to include classified information. The American Civil Liberties Union sued the U.S. spy agency on behalf of Gul Rahman, who died in custody, and Suleiman Abdullah Salim and Mohamed Ahmed Ben Soud, who claim they were tortured in CIA prisons.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.