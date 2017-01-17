Group: Settlement will cut oil pollut...

Group: Settlement will cut oil pollution at Washington dam

Read more: Bellingham Herald

The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation on Thursday agreed to obtain a pollution permit to settle allegations that operations at the Grand Coulee Dam in eastern Washington polluted the Columbia River in violation of federal clean-water laws. Under the settlement filed in U.S. District Court in Spokane, the federal agency said it would, for the first time, obtain a permit for discharges at the Grand Coulee Dam, the nation's largest hydropower producer.

