Former SPD chief Anne Kirkpatrick to take chief job in Oakland
Multiple sources are reporting that former Spokane Police Chief Anne Kirkpatrick has been picked by Mayor Libby Schaaf to be police chief in Oakland, California. Kirkpatrick would be the first female police chief in the city's history.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.
