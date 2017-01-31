Former psychiatric patient pleads not...

Former psychiatric patient pleads not guilty to murder

A man who broke out of Washington state's largest mental hospital last year has pleaded not guilty to a murder charge, after he was found competent to stand trial in the 2013 torture killing of a young woman in Lake Stevens. KOMO-TV reports that Anthony Garver entered the plea Tuesday in Snohomish County Superior Court.

