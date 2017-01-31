Flaming Lips add stop at Spokane's Kn...

Flaming Lips add stop at Spokane's Knitting Factory in May - Tue, 31 Jan 2017 PST

Vocalist Wayne Coyne of the Flaming Lips is shown at a concert in 2015. He and his band will be in Spokane at the Knitting Factory on May 13. The Flaming Lips, Oklahoma's most bombastic psych rockers, are rolling into the Knitting Factory on May 13. And we say "rolling" because frontman Wayne Coyne is known to tumble out onto audiences in a human sized hamster ball, and don't be surprised if he also dons a pair of giant inflatable hands and shoots confetti into the crowd.

