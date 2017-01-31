Flaming Lips add stop at Spokane's Knitting Factory in May - Tue, 31 Jan 2017 PST
Vocalist Wayne Coyne of the Flaming Lips is shown at a concert in 2015. He and his band will be in Spokane at the Knitting Factory on May 13. The Flaming Lips, Oklahoma's most bombastic psych rockers, are rolling into the Knitting Factory on May 13. And we say "rolling" because frontman Wayne Coyne is known to tumble out onto audiences in a human sized hamster ball, and don't be surprised if he also dons a pair of giant inflatable hands and shoots confetti into the crowd.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Spokane Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Spokane Police investigate vandalism of GOP hea...
|15 hr
|VeganTiger
|1
|Shots fired in north Spokane streets; one dead (Sep '07)
|15 hr
|VeganTiger
|105
|Spokane city heading towards sanctuary status?
|15 hr
|VeganTiger
|1
|So. Idaho county bans residents from owning Pit... (Apr '07)
|Jan 22
|Bullylover
|77
|Unvaccinated students forced to stay home due t...
|Jan 17
|LIFELONG IMMUNITY
|1
|Student-led Little Guardians fight bullying in ...
|Jan 10
|Error
|13
|Snow berms tough adversaries for Spokane residents
|Dec '16
|MarianR
|1
Find what you want!
Search Spokane Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC