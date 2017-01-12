Fennessy gets fast start to new caree...

Fennessy gets fast start to new career as Superior Court judge - Mon, 23 Jan 2017 PST

While it may be difficult to be called a rookie at age 59, Tim Fennessy said his fellow judges have gone overboard make his transition easier to the Spokane County Superior Court bench. Fennessy already has presided over his first trial and is settling into his new digs on the third floor of the historic Spokane County Courthouse.

