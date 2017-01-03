Federal prosecutor from Spokane assig...

Federal prosecutor from Spokane assigned to handle case against Ammon

A federal prosecutor from Spokane has been named to handle the citation given to Ammon Bundy's attorney, who was tackled and shocked with a Taser by U.S. Marshals in October after arguing with a judge in Portland. Michael Ormsby, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington, filed a notice of appearance Tuesday and assigned Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy Ohms to represent the government in the case, which is scheduled to be heard at 9 a.m. Friday in Portland.

