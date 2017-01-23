FBI offering reward for serial Spokane bank robber
The FBI and the Spokane Police Department are looking to the public to help arrest a serial bank robber in Spokane. Authorities believe the suspect is responsible for robbing two Alaskan Federal Credit Union's in Spokane on Jan. 3, 2017.
