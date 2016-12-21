Father-daughter duo volunteer to shovel snow for elderly
Scott Heter is an Air Force Veteran who spends most of his time volunteering at his local COPS Shop. He says it keeps him young, "If you sit around and watch soaps all afternoon you're not going to be around very long."
Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.
Comments
Add your comments below
Spokane Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snow berms tough adversaries for Spokane residents
|Dec 27
|MarianR
|1
|One arrested for murder of Michelle Kitterman (Apr '09)
|Dec '16
|Aqua Net
|42
|Considering relocation to Spokane. What's it li... (Feb '07)
|Nov '16
|Luke
|38
|Spokane nursing assistant, the victim of a brut...
|Nov '16
|NotSurprised
|1
|Donald Trump for President
|Nov '16
|The Truth
|1
|Sick need to get well.
|Nov '16
|Cahdhaze
|4
|Toddler fire
|Oct '16
|Extasy800
|2
Find what you want!
Search Spokane Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC