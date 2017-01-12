Def Leppard to play Spokane Arena on ...

Def Leppard to play Spokane Arena on June 7 - Thu, 12 Jan 2017 PST

Joe Elliott and Def Leppard are returning to Spokane for a show at the arena on June 7. The British band responsible for such hits as "Photograph," "Rock of Ages" and "Pour Some Sugar On Me," will play the Spokane Arena on June 7. They were last in town in September 2015, when they headlined an arena show with Styx and Tesla. Tesla is back on this tour with Joe Elliott and the boys.

