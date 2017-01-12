Def Leppard to play Spokane Arena on June 7 - Thu, 12 Jan 2017 PST
Joe Elliott and Def Leppard are returning to Spokane for a show at the arena on June 7. The British band responsible for such hits as "Photograph," "Rock of Ages" and "Pour Some Sugar On Me," will play the Spokane Arena on June 7. They were last in town in September 2015, when they headlined an arena show with Styx and Tesla. Tesla is back on this tour with Joe Elliott and the boys.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Spokane Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Student-led Little Guardians fight bullying in ...
|Tue
|Error
|13
|Snow berms tough adversaries for Spokane residents
|Dec 27
|MarianR
|1
|One arrested for murder of Michelle Kitterman (Apr '09)
|Dec '16
|Aqua Net
|42
|Considering relocation to Spokane. What's it li... (Feb '07)
|Nov '16
|Luke
|38
|Spokane nursing assistant, the victim of a brut...
|Nov '16
|NotSurprised
|1
|Donald Trump for President
|Nov '16
|The Truth
|1
|Sick need to get well.
|Nov '16
|Cahdhaze
|4
Find what you want!
Search Spokane Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC