Cyclist killed in collision with driver on U.S. 2 - Sun, 01 Jan 2017 PST
A cyclist was killed when he was hit early Sunday morning by an alleged drunken driver while riding north of Spokane International Airport on U.S. Highway 2. Ty Olds, 44, was riding his bicycle on the shoulder of the westbound lane of the highway at Flint Road shortly after 4 a.m. when he was struck by a westbound car driven by Melissa Paul, 27, , a Washington State Patrol report said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Spokane Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snow berms tough adversaries for Spokane residents
|Dec 27
|MarianR
|1
|One arrested for murder of Michelle Kitterman (Apr '09)
|Dec 2
|Aqua Net
|42
|Considering relocation to Spokane. What's it li... (Feb '07)
|Nov '16
|Luke
|38
|Spokane nursing assistant, the victim of a brut...
|Nov '16
|NotSurprised
|1
|Donald Trump for President
|Nov '16
|The Truth
|1
|Sick need to get well.
|Nov '16
|Cahdhaze
|4
|Toddler fire
|Oct '16
|Extasy800
|2
Find what you want!
Search Spokane Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC