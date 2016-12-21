Cyclist killed in collision with driver on U.S. 2 - Sun, 01 Jan 2017 PST

Cyclist killed in collision with driv...

Cyclist killed in collision with driver on U.S. 2

A cyclist was killed when he was hit early Sunday morning by an alleged drunken driver while riding north of Spokane International Airport on U.S. Highway 2. Ty Olds, 44, was riding his bicycle on the shoulder of the westbound lane of the highway at Flint Road shortly after 4 a.m. when he was struck by a westbound car driven by Melissa Paul, 27, , a Washington State Patrol report said.

