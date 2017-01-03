Continue reading this blog post
Having grown up in Michigan, one of my first orders of business during return visits is stopping by the supermarket in my tiny hometown and picking up some Founders Centennial IPA . It has enough hops to stand on its own as refreshment, and enough malt character to work well with a variety of foods, from perch to pasties.
