Coeur d'Alene woman walking along Trent struck and killed by pickup truck

A 54-year-old Coeur d'Alene woman was hit and killed by a truck in Spokane Valley late Sunday night. The collision happened near Trent and Adams at around 9:30 p.m. The Washington State Patrol says Tammy Hurt was walking on the eastbound shoulder of Trent when a pickup truck driven by 21-year-old Bryan Long of Otis Orchards hit her.

