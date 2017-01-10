CIA documents reveal debate about role of Spokane psychologists - Wed, 25 Jan 2017 PST

To view the documents cited in this column, as well as other recently released, declassified records regarding the interrogation program, go to https://www.thetorturedatabase.org . A CIA official expressed concerns about the "arrogance and narcissism" of two Spokane psychologists who developed and helped implement the U.S. post-9-11 torture program, and said the men "have both shown a blatant disregard for the ethics shared by almost all of their colleagues," according to internal agency documents.

