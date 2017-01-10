Burst water pipe triggers fire alarm ...

Burst water pipe triggers fire alarm at River Park Square - Mon, 16 Jan 2017 PST

Firefighters responded to an alarm triggered by a burst pipe at River Park Square Monday, Jan. 16. Spokane firefighters responded to the mall around 4:50 p.m. after a fire alarm went off, Assistant Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said. They discovered a burst water pipe near the store.

