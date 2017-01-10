Bond set for fatal DUI suspect

The woman behind the wheel of Spokane's first fatal crash of 2017 will have to raise a small fortune before she can get out of jail, and even then, she won't be driving. Washington State Patrol troopers say Melissa A. Paul was impaired when she slammed into a cyclist on Highway 2 near Flint Road on New Year's Day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXLY-TV Spokane.