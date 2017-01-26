Big Bad Voodoo Daddy gets into the swing of things with the Spokane Symphony - Thu, 26 Jan 2017 PST

In the late 1990s, there was a sudden rebirth of swing music, with the Brian Setzer Orchestra, Squirrel Nut Zippers and Cherry Poppin' Daddies scoring unexpected pop hits with songs that sounded like they were right out of the '40s and '50s. Big Bad Voodoo Daddy was also at the center of that craze, and the group is still banging out its big band sounds.

