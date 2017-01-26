Big Bad Voodoo Daddy gets into the swing of things with the Spokane Symphony - Thu, 26 Jan 2017 PST
In the late 1990s, there was a sudden rebirth of swing music, with the Brian Setzer Orchestra, Squirrel Nut Zippers and Cherry Poppin' Daddies scoring unexpected pop hits with songs that sounded like they were right out of the '40s and '50s. Big Bad Voodoo Daddy was also at the center of that craze, and the group is still banging out its big band sounds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Spokane Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shots fired in north Spokane streets; one dead (Sep '07)
|Jan 24
|Appleboy
|104
|So. Idaho county bans residents from owning Pit... (Apr '07)
|Jan 22
|Bullylover
|77
|Unvaccinated students forced to stay home due t...
|Jan 17
|LIFELONG IMMUNITY
|1
|Student-led Little Guardians fight bullying in ...
|Jan 10
|Error
|13
|Snow berms tough adversaries for Spokane residents
|Dec 27
|MarianR
|1
|One arrested for murder of Michelle Kitterman (Apr '09)
|Dec '16
|Aqua Net
|42
|Considering relocation to Spokane. What's it li... (Feb '07)
|Nov '16
|Luke
|38
Find what you want!
Search Spokane Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC