Albertsons will close two Spokane gro...

Albertsons will close two Spokane grocery stores next month - Mon, 09 Jan 2017 PST

Next Story Prev Story
30 min ago Read more: The Spokesman-Review

Feb. 25 is the last day of operations for the Albertsons in the Comstock neighborhood at 37th and Grand and the Wandermere Albertsons at 12312 Division St. "Despite the best efforts of the store teams, we have been unable to reposition the stores to better compete in the market place, and following an extensive review, we have made the difficult decision to close the stores," said Sara Osborne, an Albertsons spokeswoman, in a email Monday. Boise-based Albertsons, owned and operated by Cerberus Capital Management, is the second largest supermarket chain in North America after Kroger.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Spokane Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Student-led Little Guardians fight bullying in ... 2 hr Protoham 12
News Snow berms tough adversaries for Spokane residents Dec 27 MarianR 1
News One arrested for murder of Michelle Kitterman (Apr '09) Dec '16 Aqua Net 42
Considering relocation to Spokane. What's it li... (Feb '07) Nov '16 Luke 38
News Spokane nursing assistant, the victim of a brut... Nov '16 NotSurprised 1
Donald Trump for President Nov '16 The Truth 1
Sick need to get well. Nov '16 Cahdhaze 4
See all Spokane Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Spokane Forum Now

Spokane Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Spokane Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

Spokane, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,017 • Total comments across all topics: 277,769,675

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC