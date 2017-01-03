Albertsons will close two Spokane grocery stores next month - Mon, 09 Jan 2017 PST
Feb. 25 is the last day of operations for the Albertsons in the Comstock neighborhood at 37th and Grand and the Wandermere Albertsons at 12312 Division St. "Despite the best efforts of the store teams, we have been unable to reposition the stores to better compete in the market place, and following an extensive review, we have made the difficult decision to close the stores," said Sara Osborne, an Albertsons spokeswoman, in a email Monday. Boise-based Albertsons, owned and operated by Cerberus Capital Management, is the second largest supermarket chain in North America after Kroger.
