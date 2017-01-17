122 Spokane Public School students unvaccinated for mumps ordered...

Chelsea Harwood, a teacher at Garfield Elementary School, receives a mumps vaccination from WSU School of Pharmacy student James Kent during a free mumps vaccination clinic held Wednesday at the Salvation Army Community Center. COLIN MULVANY [email protected] Twenty-seven Roger's High School students will need to stay away from school until Feb. 10. Sixteen Regal Elementary students will be out of school until Jan. 31. Additionally, 15 students at Stevens Elementary and 18 at Balboa Elementary have been ordered out.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.