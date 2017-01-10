100 years ago in Spokane: Trustees vow to replace hospital destroyed by fire - Mon, 23 Jan 2017 PST
The trustees of St. Luke's Hospital vowed to build a new, $1 million hospital on the ruins of the old hospital, destroyed by fire. The project was so big they decided to do it on the "unit plan."
