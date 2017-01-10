100 years ago in Spokane: Shooting victim recovering after bullet...
Surgeons removed the bullet from the spine of Walter Layman, 25, the man shot by J.F. Grant after Grant found Layman in the company of his wife. Layman still was paralyzed, but doctors said he "had about an even chance to regain use of his legs."
