100 years ago in Spokane: Shooting vi...

100 years ago in Spokane: Shooting victim recovering after bullet...

Next Story Prev Story
3 min ago Read more: The Spokesman-Review

Surgeons removed the bullet from the spine of Walter Layman, 25, the man shot by J.F. Grant after Grant found Layman in the company of his wife. Layman still was paralyzed, but doctors said he "had about an even chance to regain use of his legs."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Spokane Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Student-led Little Guardians fight bullying in ... 43 min Veritas 7
News Snow berms tough adversaries for Spokane residents Dec 27 MarianR 1
News One arrested for murder of Michelle Kitterman (Apr '09) Dec '16 Aqua Net 42
Considering relocation to Spokane. What's it li... (Feb '07) Nov '16 Luke 38
News Spokane nursing assistant, the victim of a brut... Nov '16 NotSurprised 1
Donald Trump for President Nov '16 The Truth 1
Sick need to get well. Nov '16 Cahdhaze 4
See all Spokane Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Spokane Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Spokane County was issued at January 08 at 10:30PM PST

Spokane Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Spokane Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Toyota
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
 

Spokane, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,089 • Total comments across all topics: 277,737,707

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC