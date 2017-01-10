100 years ago in Spokane: Redheads of...

100 years ago in Spokane: Redheads offered free admission to musical comedy - Tue, 03 Jan 2017 PST

The Pantages Theater in Spokane offered free admission to the musical comedy "Sunset Blondes" for every woman and girl in town who possessed "gingerbread" or "Titian locks." The manager said he was himself of the redhead family and he wanted all woman and girls "of the great family of the brick-tops" to enjoy the show.

