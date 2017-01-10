100 years ago in Spokane: Office supp...

100 years ago in Spokane: Office supply company announces plan for...

John W. Graham & Co., a office supply store and bookstore, announced plans to build a spectacular six-story building at Sprague Avenue and Stevens Street. The company had clearly come a long way since it began in a tent in burned-out Spokane in 1889 - and this was not going to be any ordinary store.

