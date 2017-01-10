100 years ago in Spokane: Office supply company announces plan for...
John W. Graham & Co., a office supply store and bookstore, announced plans to build a spectacular six-story building at Sprague Avenue and Stevens Street. The company had clearly come a long way since it began in a tent in burned-out Spokane in 1889 - and this was not going to be any ordinary store.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Spokane Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Spokane Police investigate vandalism of GOP hea...
|6 hr
|VeganTiger
|1
|Shots fired in north Spokane streets; one dead (Sep '07)
|6 hr
|VeganTiger
|105
|Spokane city heading towards sanctuary status?
|6 hr
|VeganTiger
|1
|So. Idaho county bans residents from owning Pit... (Apr '07)
|Jan 22
|Bullylover
|77
|Unvaccinated students forced to stay home due t...
|Jan 17
|LIFELONG IMMUNITY
|1
|Student-led Little Guardians fight bullying in ...
|Jan 10
|Error
|13
|Snow berms tough adversaries for Spokane residents
|Dec '16
|MarianR
|1
Find what you want!
Search Spokane Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC