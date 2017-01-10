100 years ago in Spokane: 'Maniac knife-man' terrorizes hotel guests - Sun, 08 Jan 2017 PST
An unknown "maniac knife-man" remained at large after he slashed O.S. Whitaker, 24, in the groin after attempting to get into Mr. and Mrs. Whitaker's room at the Crest Hotel. For several weeks, the hotel residents "had their dander up" because a "maniac" had recently attempted to attack a young woman hotel guest.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Spokane Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snow berms tough adversaries for Spokane residents
|Dec 27
|MarianR
|1
|One arrested for murder of Michelle Kitterman (Apr '09)
|Dec '16
|Aqua Net
|42
|Considering relocation to Spokane. What's it li... (Feb '07)
|Nov '16
|Luke
|38
|Spokane nursing assistant, the victim of a brut...
|Nov '16
|NotSurprised
|1
|Donald Trump for President
|Nov '16
|The Truth
|1
|Sick need to get well.
|Nov '16
|Cahdhaze
|4
|Toddler fire
|Oct '16
|Extasy800
|2
Find what you want!
Search Spokane Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC