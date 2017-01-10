100 years ago in Spokane: Girlfriend defends convicted murderer;...
Convicted murderer Robert A. Hood and his live-in girlfriend, Vivian "Alaska Vivian" Tozier, issued separate statements forcefully denying that Hood was guilty of murdering Margaret Braun. "I never knew anything about the details of the murder of that woman until I heard Scotty tell about it on the stand," said Hood, from jail.
