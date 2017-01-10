100 years ago in Spokane: Four young women assaulted by perpetrator...
Four girls and young women had been victims of attempted assaults in the last few days, and the unidentified perpetrator or perpetrators were still at large. The latest incident occurred on Summit Boulevard, when Miss Maude Whitney, 20, was walking home from the department store where she worked.
