100 years ago in Spokane: Former fire chief shoots man in the back - Sat, 07 Jan 2017 PST
Walter Layman, 25, lay paralyzed in a Spokane hospital after he was shot by former Spokane fire captain J.F. Grant in a late night altercation involving Grant's wife. Mrs. Grant said that she had been following her husband "to see where he was going."
Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
