100 years ago in Spokane: Fire forces complete evacuation of St....
Chaos erupted at St. Luke's Hospital when a fire broke out on the roof and smoke filled the halls. "It was too smoky for anyone to live there, so I told the nurses to begin moving patients out of the west wing at once," said the hospital engineer, who called in the alarm.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Spokane Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Unvaccinated students forced to stay home due t...
|Jan 17
|LIFELONG IMMUNITY
|1
|Student-led Little Guardians fight bullying in ...
|Jan 10
|Error
|13
|Snow berms tough adversaries for Spokane residents
|Dec 27
|MarianR
|1
|One arrested for murder of Michelle Kitterman (Apr '09)
|Dec '16
|Aqua Net
|42
|Considering relocation to Spokane. What's it li... (Feb '07)
|Nov '16
|Luke
|38
|Spokane nursing assistant, the victim of a brut...
|Nov '16
|NotSurprised
|1
|Donald Trump for President
|Nov '16
|The Truth
|1
Find what you want!
Search Spokane Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC