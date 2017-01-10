100 years ago in Spokane: Distraught ...

100 years ago in Spokane: Distraught no more, 'Danish waitress'...

Christina Madison, 21, the "pretty Danish waitress" who tried to commit suicide by leaping into the Spokane River three weeks earlier, made news in a happier way. She married Louie Hirt, 28, a former assistant chef at Davenport's Restaurant.

