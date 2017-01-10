100 years ago in Spokane: Curly Jim, prominent member of Spokane...
Curly Jim, a prominent figure of the Spokane Tribe, died at Sacred Heart Hospital, not far from where he was born 75 years earlier. He was born near the Upper Falls of the Spokane River and never left, despite the tremendous changes to the area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Spokane Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Unvaccinated students forced to stay home due t...
|Tue
|LIFELONG IMMUNITY
|1
|Student-led Little Guardians fight bullying in ...
|Jan 10
|Error
|13
|Snow berms tough adversaries for Spokane residents
|Dec 27
|MarianR
|1
|One arrested for murder of Michelle Kitterman (Apr '09)
|Dec '16
|Aqua Net
|42
|Considering relocation to Spokane. What's it li... (Feb '07)
|Nov '16
|Luke
|38
|Spokane nursing assistant, the victim of a brut...
|Nov '16
|NotSurprised
|1
|Donald Trump for President
|Nov '16
|The Truth
|1
Find what you want!
Search Spokane Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC